Fantasy football: Power ranking Raiders top 5 players in 2019
The Oakland Raiders head into the 2019 NFL season with new firepower on offense, and here are the top-5 fantasy football options.
The Oakland Raiders did not have many fantasy football options in 2018, as Amari Cooper was traded away mid-season, and they did not have a game-breaker at the running back spot. Outside of Jared Cook and Derek Carr, the Raiders did not get steady production on that side of the ball, but all of that should change this season.
Mike Mayock and company have spent the offseason bringing in weapons on that side of the ball, and if Carr can get some protection, some guys could be in for monster fantasy seasons. We take a look at some of those options here.
These are the top-5 fantasy football options for the Raiders in 2019.
5. Darren Waller
Over the last two seasons, tight end Jared Cook has led the Raiders in receiving yards, but will now be catching footballs from Drew Brees in New Orleans. In his place, the Raiders are going to have to find someone to step up and take on that pass-catching role in this offense, and Darren Waller appears to be getting the first crack.
Tight end is a tough position to pick in fantasy football, and you usually do not need to score a ton of points to win the week at that position. Waller is a guy who can make plays within this offense, and it seems like he is starting to gain the trust of Jon Gruden and this coaching staff every time he steps on the field.