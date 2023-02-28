Just Blog Baby
Month: February 2023

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: General manager Dave Ziegler of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on before the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Bold predictions for the 2023 offseason

Joshua Terrill
|

Las Vegas Raiders: Get excited about the 2023 NFL Draft class

Brad Weiss
|

Raiders news: Derek Carr heads to Indy, trading up for No. 1 overall?

Brad Weiss
|

Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Scouting Combine dates and events

Brad Weiss
|
Oct 2, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) drops back to pass as guard Dylan Parham (66) provides coverage against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders: Will Dylan Parham move to center in 2023?

Brad Weiss
|

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Jarrett Stidham #3 of the Las Vegas Raiders signals at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Top-3 stopgap options at QB for 2023

Jason Willis
|

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 19: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders shake hands after the game at Estadio Azteca on November 19, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Raiders news: Was Vegas a ‘lock to land Brady, franchise tag for JJ28?

Brad Weiss
|

OAKLAND, CA - AUGUST 19: A detailed view of a helmet belonging to and Oakland Raiders player sitting on top of a Gatorade cooler against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter of their preseason NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on August 19, 2017 in Oakland, California. The Ram won the game 24-21. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

15 worst free agent signings in Las Vegas Raiders history

Brad Weiss
|
Dec 24, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jermaine Eluemunor (72) prepares to block at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders: Jermaine Eluemunor should be a priority in free agency

Brad Weiss
|
LANDOVER, MD - JANUARY 01: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns looks over the defense before a play against the Washington Commanders during the second half of the game at FedExField on January 1, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Raiders: Is Jacoby Brissett a better option than Jimmy Garoppolo?

Brad Weiss
|
Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws the ball under pressure from Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) and defensive end Chandler Jones (55) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders: Defensive tackle remains an issue heading into 2023

Brad Weiss
|

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 26: Quarterbacks Derek Carr #4, Jarrett Stidham #3 and Chase Garbers #15 of the Las Vegas Raiders warm up before a preseason game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Raiders news: $35 million-plus for Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham coming back?

Brad Weiss
|

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 04: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass for a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Moving on from Davante Adams makes no sense

Brad Weiss
|

Jan 8, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepts a pass intended fro Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Las Vegas Raiders need to trade for CB Jalen Ramsey

Jason Willis
|
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: QB, 2024 first-round pick, and more

Khaled Abdallah
|
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at TIAA Bank Field on October 29, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Recent 2023 NFL mock drafts show no clear favorite at No. 7

Jordan Alexis
|
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 18: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 stars make PFF top-101 from the 2022 season

Brad Weiss
|

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 11: Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 11, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Top-25 players of the Derek Carr Era

Brad Weiss
|

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Raiders: QB1 in 2023 is still very much a question mark entering March

Brad Weiss
|

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 11: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers rushes during a 24-19 Chargers win over the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Could the Chargers provide a bolt for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023?

Brad Weiss
|
ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 31: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes rolls out in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Is any 2023 NFL Draft QB worth trading up for?

Brad Weiss
|
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 06: Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 06, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Derek Carr could get his revenge in 2023

Brad Weiss
|
ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text 'THE PICK IS IN' for the Oakland Raiders during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT

2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 positions the Las Vegas Raiders must target at No. 7

Micah McDonald
|

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 15: A detailed view of an Oakland Raiders helmet prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at RingCentral Coliseum on September 15, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: 4 ex-Raiders the team should bring back in 2023

Jason Willis
|

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Anthony Richardson #15 of the Florida Gators celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Is Will Levis really a better prospect than Anthony Richardson?

Brad Weiss
|

Raiders, Trevon Moehrig(Photo by Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Las Vegas Raiders: Young DBs must step up after tough sophomore seasons

Brad Weiss
|
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Running back Zamir White #35 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

4 Las Vegas players who could see an expanded role in 2023

Brad Weiss
|
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs signals at the line of scrimmage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of the game at Allegiant Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders: Is closing the gap with KC a real possibility this offseason?

Brad Weiss
|
