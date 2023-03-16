Fansided
Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition

Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager Dave Ziegler talk before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels (left), owner Mark Davis (center) and general manager Dave Ziegler talk before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports /
Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (DB37) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 2, 2023; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams (DB37) speaks to the press at the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports /

Garrett Williams is a redshirt junior cornerback from Syracuse University. He made a name for himself this season after causing three turnovers in only seven games this season for the Orange. He recorded two interceptions, 3 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a sack.

Garrett has good instinct in coverage and in run support. Williams, unfortunately, tore his ACL last season in October of 2022 and is recovering. Any team selecting Garrett Williams won’t be receiving an immediate impact on defense but Could develop into a key starter in time.

The Raiders aren’t in a position where they can develop prospects for years due to the sudden emergency to win, or the staff could be fired. However, with the number of picks in this year’s draft, the Raiders might not be able to resist the upside of Garrett Williams.

