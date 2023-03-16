Las Vegas Raiders 3-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Early FA edition
Garrett Williams is a redshirt junior cornerback from Syracuse University. He made a name for himself this season after causing three turnovers in only seven games this season for the Orange. He recorded two interceptions, 3 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and a sack.
Garrett has good instinct in coverage and in run support. Williams, unfortunately, tore his ACL last season in October of 2022 and is recovering. Any team selecting Garrett Williams won’t be receiving an immediate impact on defense but Could develop into a key starter in time.
The Raiders aren’t in a position where they can develop prospects for years due to the sudden emergency to win, or the staff could be fired. However, with the number of picks in this year’s draft, the Raiders might not be able to resist the upside of Garrett Williams.