Georgia v Ole Miss | Justin Ford/GettyImages

Dart, a former top recruit out of high school, eventually committed to USC and played a handful of games before transferring to Ole Miss to play under Lane Kiffin. While a member of the Rebels, Dart’s numbers got progressively better each season, and he posted a career-high in both yards and touchdowns in 2024 with 4,279 and 29.

Initially, Dart was considered by most to be a Day 3 quarterback who could find his way into the back end of day two due to need at the position. However, similar to Bo Nix and J.J. McCarthy last year, he has begun to fly up the boards and now the buzz leaving the Senior Bowl seems to be that he is a lock for at least the second round.

How high he eventually goes is still a question mark, but the fact that he is even being discussed in such a manner is remarkable considering his physical profile and intangibles he displayed while in Kiffin’s offense.

Despite the buzz he is generating currently, Jaxson Dart would be a terrible selection for the Raiders or any team that eventually selects him, especially if it happens in round one.