Quarterbacks like Dart enter the NFL Draft every year and are scattered throughout college football. With many of the best programs choosing to have a passer who is playing point guard and getting the ball to their best athletes, immense physical talent is not a requirement. Of course, NFL quarterbacks are also just hard to find, which leaves these top programs finding ways to adapt.

What makes Dart so unique and befuddling is his ascension to the top of the board. Locked in as QB3 for many, players with his profile typically are not selected anywhere near round one. Instead, they become long-term backups such as Trace McSorley or Hendon Hooker, as their limitations are too much to overcome as a starter.

If selected in round one, Dart appears much more likely to get a general manager fired than to become a long-term starter. He is without a doubt the riskiest player in a class that is full of risk. For a Raiders team that needs talent across the board, they cannot afford to select a player with as many questions as Dart, and they can afford to miss on him even less.