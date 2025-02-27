Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

218. Ahmed Hassanein EDGE Boise State

Ahmed Hassanein is a great story in college football as he came to the United States from Cairo and never played football before the 2019 season. With a CrossFit background, Hassanein has plenty of athleticism and has shown a great ability to grow and develop his game.

He started his career with Boise State as a rotational defensive tackle but took a star turn in 2023 with 12.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss in 2023. He followed that up with 16 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 2024 as he helped lead the Broncos to the CFP along with teammate Ashton Jeanty.

The big concerns around Hassanein are his tweener measurables at 6-2 and 273lbs and has short arms for the position. What you are betting on with Hassanein is a player who brings incredible energy and fire to the position and he has yet to reach his full potential. This point in the draft is the perfect time to bet on either incredible physical potential or intangibles and Hassanein has plenty of the latter.