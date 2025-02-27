Just Blog Baby
Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and here is our latest mock draft ahead of player workouts and interviews
Khaled Abdallah
2025 NFL Scouting Combine
2025 NFL Scouting Combine | Stacy Revere/GettyImages
224. Nohl Williams CB California

We end the draft with another defensive back and this time one that played a bit closer to home in Las Vegas. Nohl Williams out of Cal played 3 years for UNLV before transferring to suit up for the Golden Bears in 2023 and 2024.

Williams has good size at 6-1 and 200lbs with a 4.52 reported 40 and has tons of experience. He has over 3,000 snaps at the college level and has played 69 games in 5 seasons. In those 69 games he has an impressive 203 tackles and 14 interceptions, with 7 of those coming in 2024 when he was named a Consensus All-American.

There are concerns about his speed and athleticism but he is a player that could slot in nicely as a depth piece and could make an instant impact on special teams. His experience and ball skills could allow him to also make an impact on defense if given the opportunity.

