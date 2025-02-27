Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

224. Nohl Williams CB California

We end the draft with another defensive back and this time one that played a bit closer to home in Las Vegas. Nohl Williams out of Cal played 3 years for UNLV before transferring to suit up for the Golden Bears in 2023 and 2024.

Williams has good size at 6-1 and 200lbs with a 4.52 reported 40 and has tons of experience. He has over 3,000 snaps at the college level and has played 69 games in 5 seasons. In those 69 games he has an impressive 203 tackles and 14 interceptions, with 7 of those coming in 2024 when he was named a Consensus All-American.

There are concerns about his speed and athleticism but he is a player that could slot in nicely as a depth piece and could make an instant impact on special teams. His experience and ball skills could allow him to also make an impact on defense if given the opportunity.