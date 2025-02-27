Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

6. Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State

Speaking of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, one of the biggest names in this year’s draft class in Ashton Jeanty has informed teams that he will not be working out. This is fairly standard for the highest profile prospects as they usually let their game tape and pro day workouts do the talking for them.

So with the top two QBs off the board as well as Travis Hunter, the Raiders opt for a player in Jeanty who could be an absolute game-changer for the team. We have seen this year through Saquon Barkey and Derrick Henry that a running back in the right situation can be a massive game-changer.

Jeanty has everything you look for in a running back with great speed at 4.42 and incredible contact balance and power a guy that is relatively undersized at 5-9 and 215lbs. He lit up the college football world with 2601 yards and 29 touchdowns on 374 carries and could have had much more if he didn’t sit out so many fourth quarters.

There are concerns about his size but he looks to be a generational talent at a position that has seen a massive revival in importance. The Raiders have a clear need at running back as well but he is also the best player available at this point in the draft.