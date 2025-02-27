Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

68. Savion Williams WR TCU

The Raiders have two great receiving options in Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers along with a big play threat in Tre Tucker who has shown flashes with a big arm QB under center. They are still missing a big body on the outside however and that is where Savion Williams comes in here in the third round.

Williams is a massive receiver at 6-5 and 225lbs and has scouts salivating because of his combination of size and athleticism. He is a member of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks List thanks to his incredible physical attributes.

"Williams, though, jumps well too, having hit 10-6 on the broad jump and posted a 40-inch vertical. In 2022, Williams made 29 receptions for 392 yards and four touchdowns. The former high school quarterback has incredible arm strength. He can throw it farther than all the TCU QBs. “He threw it about 20 yards further — it was like every bit of 80 yards." Bruce Feldman on Savion Williams

Williams was a dual threat for TCU in 2024 with 611 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns to go with 322 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. He was used all over the field by the Horned Frogs and could have a similar impact in Chip Kelly’s innovative offense. He is not the most polished receiver at this point in his career but Kelly can find creative ways to get him the ball and let his physical skills do the talking.