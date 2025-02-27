Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

73. Kevin Winston Jr. FS Penn State

This week the Raiders re-signed Isaiah Pola-Mao to a two-year extension and we can expect him to be the starting strong safety in Las Vegas next year. Ideally, the Raiders bring back Trevon Moehring to line up next to Pola-Mao but there have been no reports on that just yet.

Even if they do bring back that duo, the need for depth at safety is still there and so we use the 73rd overall pick on Kevin Winston, Jr. The Penn State product has prototypical measurables at 6-2 and 205lbs with a 4.45 40 and were it not for some injury concerns he would be a top prospect in this year’s class.

Scouts consider him an elite run defender and believe he can be an immediate contributor to any NFL defense with his toughness and smarts. The concerns around him are due to a lack of experience with only 13 starts under his belt and an ACL tear that cut his 2024 season short. If the Raiders feel he is fully recovered then getting him at this point in the draft would be an absolute steal.