Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

107. Quinn Ewers QB Texas

There has been so much QB talk regarding the Raiders this offseason with the Silver and Black being linked to trades for Matt Stafford or Cam Ward via moving up to the number one pick. They have also been linked with spending money on Sam Darnold but until we see concrete news we will operate with the idea that they will pick a QB in the draft.

After missing out on the top-tier guys at the top of the draft, the Raiders roll the dice with an experienced signal caller in Quinn Ewers out of Texas. Ewers has 34 games at Texas under his belt and left as the Longhorns’ all-time winningest QB with 27 victories.

The Texas native is an absolute gamer, showing toughness and the ability to lift his teammates in tough situations. He helped lead Texas to two CFP appearances and has been underrated thanks to the presence of Arch Manning as his backup.

There are concerns about his durability and athleticism but he has solid size at 6-2 and 210lbs and put up big numbers with 9,128 yards and 68 touchdowns in 3 seasons as a starter. He is not as dynamic as some of the other names on the prospect list but he could be a great value pick at this point in the draft.