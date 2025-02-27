Just Blog Baby
Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

The Las Vegas Raiders are in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and here is our latest mock draft ahead of player workouts and interviews
144. Danny Stutsman LB Oklahoma

The Raiders will be hoping to bring back both Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this summer but even if they do, some depth at linebacker is a concern. In comes Danny Stutsman to bring some more fire and passion to a linebacking unit with plenty of it.

The Oklahoma product measures in at an impressive 6-4 and 243lbs and plays with a hair-on-fire approach to the game. He was the Sooners’ leader on defense over the last 3 years and brings great smarts and play-recognition ability to the field as well.

There are some concerns about his fluidity and ability to stay engaged in coverage but that can come with time as he works on that aspect of the game. What can’t be coached is passion and leadership ability and he has plenty of that. Special teams is his early avenue to playing time but his combination of size and speed could see him earn his way into the defensive mix very early on.

