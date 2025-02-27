Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

182. Connor Colby OG Iowa

After focusing on some skill guys and heavy hitters we turn our attention back to the trenches with some much-needed offensive line depth. We can safely assume that the Raiders starters are set on the offensive line but with so much turnover at the positions, depth is key.

With that in mind, we use the 182nd overall pick on Connor Colby out of Iowa State. Colby measures in at 6-6 and 310lbs and is capable of playing both guard and tackle having done so very well for the Hawkeyes. He has plenty of experience with 40 starts and snaps at many positions along the offensive line.

Colby may need to bulk up a bit to hold up against the bigger defensive lineman in the NFL but he has the smarts and technique to build on as a foundation. He could be an immediate starter at guard if needed for the Raiders and can also operate as a swing tackle if needed.