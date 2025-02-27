Las Vegas Raiders get a gamebreaker in our Combine Week 7-round mock draft

214. Jalen Travis OT Iowa State

We stay in the trenches with another big boy from the state of Iowa but this time, we opt for an offensive tackle in Jalen Travis out of Iowa State. Travis measures in at a massive 6-8 and 341lbs and has an impressive wingspan in the 93rd percentile for his position.

The Minnesota native started his college career at Princeton and started for the Tigers for two seasons before graduating and transferring to Iowa State for the 2024 season. He started 11 games for the Cyclones at left tackle but is adept at playing on either side of the line.

There are some concerns about him playing too upright at this point in his career but that is something that can be coached up with the right guidance. He is a developmental prospect who has plenty of physical tools and potential and can shine if given time to grow into his frame and refine his technique.