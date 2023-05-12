2023 Las Vegas Raiders schedule and predictions for all 17 games
By Brad Weiss
Week 6: October 15 vs New England Patriots
This is where the 2023 NFL season could get interesting for the Las Vegas Raiders, as it is a part of the schedule where they could make a serious run. After beating the Green Bay Packers at home on Monday night, the Silver and Black have a short week before welcoming the New England Patriots inside Allegiant Stadium.
While the Patriots have long been one of the best teams in the AFC, they were down last season, and they should continue their slide in 2023. The Raiders beat the Patriots inside Allegiant Stadium in shocking fashion last season, and this upcoming year, McDaniels continues to get his revenge on his former boss, Bill Belichick.
The Raiders will struggle against the Patriots defense, but the New England offense is nothing to write home about, as the Silver and Black win their second game in a row.
Result: Win (3-3, 0-2 AFC West)
Week 7: October 22 at Chicago Bears
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears held the No. 1 overall pick, and the big question was whether or not they would move on from Justin Fields. In the end, the Bears did the exact opposite, as they traded away the first overall selection, and decided to build around their young quarterback.
Fields is a solid player, but has yet to prove himself as a passer at the next level, a step the Bears are hoping he makes in 2023. Though the Raiders will be going on the road, this is a solid matchup for them, as they should be able to keep the Chicago offense in check, while Garoppolo and the offense should find holes in the Bears defense.
Las Vegas rolls to their third straight victory in this matchup, fueling the fire of a possible playoff run in McDaniels's second season as head coach.
Result: Win (4-3, 0-2 AFC West)