Best NFL prop bets for Raiders vs. Bills in NFL Week 2 (Davante Adams should have big game)
Breaking down the best prop bets for the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 2 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Raiders are underdogs in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, but that shouldn’t stop us from betting on them in the prop market.
Buffalo lost in Week 1 to Zach Wilson and the New York Jets, so it’s possible that a Raiders team led by Jimmy Garoppolo could do some damage in Week 2.
I broke down my three favorite props for this game below, and there’s a way for bettors to cash in at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Raiders vs. Bills best NFL prop bets
- Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Davante Adams OVER 73.5 Receiving Yards
- Josh Allen OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Josh Jacobs did not have a good Week 1 (19 carries for just 48 yards), but the opportunities were there. He saw 21 touches for the Raiders in their win.
So, why not take him to score in Week 2?
Jacobs was a touchdown machine last season, scoring 12 times. Now, he takes on a Buffalo defense that let Breece Hall run wild in Week 1, racking up 127 yards on just 10 carries.
As long as Jacobs’ usage stays where it was in Week 1, he’s a great bet at plus money to find the end zone.
Davante Adams OVER 73.5 Receiving Yards
The Raiders are expected to be without receiver Jakobi Meyers in Week 2 after he suffered a concussion against the Denver Broncos.
This should mean that Adams will get all the targets he can handle, and he has a much easier matchup in Week 2 after having to deal with Patrick Surtain II in Week 1.
Adams still finished Week 1 with 66 yards on six catches, and now he doesn’t have Meyers competing for looks. With the Raiders set as massive underdogs, I expect them to have to throw the ball and play from behind in this one.
Josh Allen OVER 0.5 Interceptions
Josh Allen threw three picks in Week 1 against the Jets, continuing a troubling trend for the star quarterback when it comes to giving the ball away.
While Allen only threw six picks in eight home games during the regular season in 2022, that’s still a lot of interceptions for a guy who is priced at +105 to throw a pick in Week 2.
The Raiders kept Russell Wilson (177 passing yards) in check in Week 1, so I wouldn’t be shocked if they pick off Allen in Week 2.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.