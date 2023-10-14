Best NFL prop bets for Patriots vs. Raiders in NFL Week 6
Last year, Patriots vs. Raiders was one of the craziest games of the season, and Jakobi Meyers will be the hero for the Raiders against this year.
By Josh Yourish
There’s a lot of history between these two teams.
We can go all the way back to the tuck rule, or just last year with whatever you want to call Jakobi Meyers throwing the ball directly to Chandler Jones to lose the game.
Now, Jakobi Meyers is on the other side as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, you have the connections of Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels -- and Jimmy Garoppolo facing his former team.
All of that is to say that this game will likely be crazy just like last year. With how bad the New England Patriots are, it might be the student teaching the master a lesson, so we’ll back Josh McDaniels and the Raiders with our prop bets this week.
Best NFL prop bets for Patriots vs. Raiders
- Jakobi Meyers over 5.5 receptions
- Josh Jacobs over 17.5 rush attempts
- Mac Jones over 0.5 interceptions
Jakobi Meyers over 5.5 receptions
Last year, Meyers beat the Patriots in Las Vegas as a member of the Patriots, this time he’s going to do it as a member of the Raiders.
Meyers is second to Davante Adams in targets and receptions which is no surprise. Against the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 5, Meyers was Jimmy Garoppolo’s go-to guy.
He had seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown and it seems like those two former Pats have built up serious chemistry.
Josh Jacobs over 17.5 rush attempts
When the Raiders run the football, they do it with Josh Jacobs. So far this season, Jacobs has 82 carries in five games played and second on the team in carries is Jimmy G with 16 for 23 yards. The next closest running back is Zamir White who has carried the ball eight total times.
The Raiders are 27th in team rushing attempts and 30th in yards per rush, so they don’t lean too heavily on their ineffective running game, but the Patriots have the No. 6 pass defense, so McDaniels will want Jimmy G handing the ball off a good bit this week.
Mac Jones over 0.5 interceptions
Jones has been benched in two straight weeks. It’s very clear that he is not the answer at quarterback for the Patriots long-term and the biggest reason is his propensity to turn the ball over.
He threw two interceptions last week and now has six on the season and four in the past two weeks.
