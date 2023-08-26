Best NFL Sportsbook Promos: Bet on Raiders vs. Cowboys, Win $650 Bonus GUARANTEED
Bet on NFL Preseason Week 3, win $650 in bonus bets AND a $100 Sunday Ticket discount
The NFL Preseason is almost over, but you still have time to cash in on the best promotions in sports betting this weekend.
Raiders fans who sign up with FanDuel, Caesars and DraftKings sportsbooks and place their first bets on Raiders vs. Cowboys this weekend will win $650 in bonus bets!
As a special bonus from FanDuel, you’ll also receive a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Keep reading to learn more about each offer and how you can access your bonus bets as soon as today.
FanDuel NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets PLUS a code for $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket simply for signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook and placing your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonuses:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
As soon as you lock in that first bet of $5 or more, you’ll be guaranteed to win $200 in bonus bets no matter what happens.
With extra betting money like this, you could make a parlay of your favorite Week 1 bets and try to keep your wins rolling over week-by-week OR look into season-long bets on your favorite players like Davante Adams or Josh Jacobs!
Sign up with FanDuel this NFL Preseason to kick off a new year of Raiders football with a $200 bonus AND a $100 discount to help you watch all of the action.
Caesars NFL Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for each of the next five weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use our promo code FSNFLGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on any wager (like Raiders vs. Cowboys this weekend!)
Once your first bet of $50 or more settles, you’ll receive your first $50 bonus. Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four weeks.
With your bonus bets spread out like that, you can bet on your Raiders for FIVE WEEKS knowing that you’ll have more bonuses coming each week.
Sign up with Caesars today to ensure you’ll have a chance to win for your first five weeks of betting on Las Vegas.
DraftKings NFL Promo Code
You’ll be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets when you sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook and place your first bet of $5 or more.
Here’s how you can claim your bonus-bet win:
- Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Wager $5 or more on any bet
Each step above is required, so make sure you meet the minimum requirements for your first deposit and first bet.
You’ll receive your bonus bets INSTANTLY upon placing that first bet, which means you can immediately go back in for more bets on the NFL Preseason, Week 1, college football or anything else!
Sign up with DraftKings to receive an instant $200 bonus you can use on your best bets this NFL season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
These promotions at FanDuel, Caesars and DraftKings are only available in select states with legal sports betting.