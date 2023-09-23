Betting expert reveals why Raiders can win vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football
BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan likes what he has seen from the Raiders despite thier ugly loss in Week 2. He's taking the Raiders to win on Sunday Night Football.
By Josh Yourish
1-1 isn’t too bad for the Las Vegas Raiders with Jimmy Garoppolo as their new quarterback. A one-point win over Denver in Week 1 followed by a 38-10 loss to the Bills in Week 2, but BetSided NFL betting expert Iain MacMillan saw enough to pick the Raiders to beat the Steelers at home on Sunday Night Football.
MacMillan picks every game of the season in his weekly “Road to 272” and this week he’s taking Las Vegas to beat Mike Tomlin and Kenny Pickett and avenge last season’s Christmas Eve loss that ended the Derek Carr era.
If you want to bet with the NFL betting expert, you can do it with this great promo from the Caesars Sportsbook. If you sign up below you can take advantage of up to $1,000 in second chance bets.
Steelers vs. Raiders odds, spread and total
Betting expert prediction for Raiders in Week 3
Turnovers have been an issue for the Raiders, but besides that, BetSided NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan is very encouraged by what he’s seeing from this team.
MacMillan wrote in his Road to 272 column, “The Raiders have outperformed people's expectations through the first two weeks and I don't think that's a fluke. Believe it or not, they actually gained more yards per play than the Bills, despite losing 38-10 in their Week 2 meeting. A -3 turnover differential and completing only three third downs killed them, but it showed me they'll be able to win some games against inferior opponents this season.”
The Steelers feasted on turnovers in their Week 2 win against Cleveland, but if it wasn’t for two defensive touchdowns they would be 0-2 and in a very bad place with a struggling quarterback.
The offensive side of the ball isn’t the only issue for Pittsburgh though. Their defense hasn’t been great outside of those splash plays.
“Pittsburgh has once again been struggling to stop the run as well, an area that has been a weak spot for the team for a number of years. The Browns averaged 5.7 yards per carry against them on Monday night and the 49ers averaged 5.9 yards per carry against them in Week 1.”
This could be a great spot to back the Raiders on the moneyline as small favorites against Pittsburgh.
Follow all Iain MacMillan’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change