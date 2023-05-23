Betting odds for every Raiders game available for 2023 NFL season
By Peter Dewey
The Las Vegas Raiders are going to look different in 2023, as they’ll have a new quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo after releasing Derek Carr this past offseason.
2022 was a step back for the Raiders under head coach Josh McDaniels, as the team failed to make the playoffs after reaching them in the 2021 season.
With the AFC somehow getting strong this offseason with Aaron Rodgers joining the New York Jets, the Raiders will have their work cut out for them to make the postseason in 2023.
Luckily, we can see how oddsmakers expect the team to fare already by checking odds of each of their games this coming season. Will Las Vegas prove the books wrong and nab enough wins to make the playoffs?
Here are the odds for each of the team’s matchups:
NFL Week 1 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos
NFL Week 2 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Buffalo Bills
NFL Week 3 odds: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
NFL Week 4 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
NFL Week 5 odds: Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Monday Night Football)
NFL Week 6 odds: New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Week 7 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears
NFL Week 8 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions (Monday Night Football)
NFL Week 9 odds: New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Week 10 odds: New York Jets vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
NFL Week 11 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Miami Dolphins
NFL Week 12 odds: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Week 13 odds: Las Vegas Raiders Bye Week
The Raiders won’t play in Week 13 since they are on the bye.
NFL Week 14 odds: Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Week 15 odds: Los Angeles Chargers Las Vegas Raiders (Thursday Night Football)
NFL Week 16 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Christmas Day)
NFL Week 17 odds: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts (New Year’s Eve)
NFL Week 18 odds: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.