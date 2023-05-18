4 biggest winners for the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2023 NFL Draft
By Brad Weiss
Divine Deablo
The Raiders went into the 2023 NFL Draft with needs on all three levels of the defense, as they needed defensive line help, more talent in the secondary, and bodies at the linebacker positions. However, while they addressed defensive tackle in the third round and cornerback in the fourth, it was not until the sixth round that they brought in a linebacker.
That linebacker was Amari Burney from Florida, and while he should help on special teams, I do not see him unseating Divine Deablo or Robert Spillane for a starting position on Patrick Graham's defense. Deablo has proven he can be a solid NFL linebacker when healthy, and based on the depth right now, he is going to get every chance to be a three-down backer in Year 3.
Linebacker is still one of the thinner position groups on this Raiders roster, so I would imagine Dave Ziegler and his staff are not done adding to it. For now, Deablo seems a safe bet to be in the starting lineup come Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, but he is going to need a strong summer to cement his spot.