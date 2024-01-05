Broncos vs. Raiders prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 18
The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders have both been eliminated from the playoffs, but they'll face each other in Week 18 for one more regular season game.
Since this game is meaningless for both teams, we can create some meaning in it by placing a bet on it. In this article, I'll break down exactly how we should handle wagering on this AFC West showdown.
If you want to get my best bet for all 16 NFL Week 18 games, check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Broncos vs. Raiders odds, spread, and total
Broncos vs. Raiders betting trends
- The UNDER is 8-3 in the Broncos' last 11 games
- Raiders are 5-0 ATS in their last five games vs. Broncos
- Broncos are 0-7 straight up in their last seven games vs. Raiders
- Broncos are 0-7 ATS in their last seven road games vs. Raiders
- Raiders are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games
- The UNDER is 11-3 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams
Broncos vs. Raiders injury report
Denver Broncos injury report
- Delarrin Turner-Yell - S - IR
- Baron Browning - LB - Questionable
- Courtland Sutton - WR - Questionable
- Marvin Mims Jr. - WR - Questionable
- Chris Manhertz - TE - Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Jermaine Eluemunor - G - Questionable
- Josh Jacobs - RB - Questionable
- Kolton Miller - OT - Questionable
- Michael Myter - TE - Questionable
- Malcolm Koonce - DE - Questionable
Broncos vs. Raiders how to watch
- Date: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Denver Broncos Record: 8-8
- Las Vegas Raiders Record: 7-9
Broncos vs. Raiders key players to watch
Denver Broncos
Jarrett Stidham: Despite winning last week, Jarrett Stidham looked average at best last week against the Chargers, getting the start over Russell Wilson who has benched for contract reasons. Now is his chance to pad his resume and prove to teams that he's a viable backup quarterback option in the NFL.
Las Vegas Raiders
Zamir White: The Raiders backup running back has been more productive than Josh Jacobs this season, averaging 0.8 more yards per game. Jacobs is questionable for this game so expect Zamir White to get a bulk of carries, even if Jacobs is good to go.
Broncos vs. Raiders prediction and pick
In a meaningless game for both teams, I'll back a Raiders squad that has been much more impressive in the second half of the season. They're third in opponent EPA per play since Week 10 and now they get to play a struggling Broncos offense that looked horrific against the Chargers last week, despite managing to squeeze out a 16-9 win.
The Raiders still play like they have a chip on their shoulder and Antonio Pierce wants to do his best to prove he's the coach of the future for this Raiders team.
I'll lay the points on the Raiders at home.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!