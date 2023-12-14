Chargers vs. Raiders best NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football
The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 15 edition of Thursday Night Football. If either team wants any chance of making they postseason they'll need to win out, which starts with a victory on Thursday.
If you want to place a few prop bets, you've come to the right place. I have three I'm locked in on for this game.
Best Prop Bets for Chargers vs. Raiders
- Davante Adams OVER 6.5 receptions
- Jakobi Meyers OVER 45.5 rushing + receiving yards
Davante Adams OVER 6.5 receptions
Davante Adams has seen a ton of targets in recent weeks. He has had at least 10 passes thrown his way in three of his last four games and he has gone over seven receptions in two of those games, including last week when the Adams hauled in seven receptions against the Vikings. At plus-money, the OVER on his receptions total presents plenty of value on Thursday night against the Chargers, especially considering he hauled in eight catches in the previous meeting between these two teams.
Jakobi Meyers OVER 45.5 rushing + receiving yards
The total for Jakobi Meyers rushing and receiving yards is set as a very manageable number of 45.5, and it may be key to have rushing yards included. He has ran the ball in two of the Raiders' last five games and with it being a prime time showdown, we know the Raiders are going to be digging deep in the playbook.
He has gone over 45.5 yards in the receiving department along in two of his last three starts.
Easton Stick UNDER 31.5 passing attempts
With Easton Stick starting at quarterback for the Chargers on Thursday night, I expect them to mainly keep the ball on the ground. This number is likely inflated due to him throwing the ball 24 times in relief of Justin Herbert last week, but let's remember the Chargers were already losing when he entered the game so Los Angeles had no choice but to throw the ball.
I'll bet on him to have 31 or fewer attempts against the Raiders.
