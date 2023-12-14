Chargers vs. Raiders final score prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 15
Attempting to predict the exact final score for the NFL Week 15 edition of Thursday Night Football
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will face-off in an AFC West showdown on Thursday Night Football.
Will it be the best and most intriguing football game of all time? Probably not, but we can always place a couple of bets to make it more exciting to watch. In this article, we're going to take a look at the odds for the game and then I'm going to attempt to do the improbable and predict the exact final score.
Chargers vs. Raiders odds, spread, and total
Raiders score prediction
The Chargers were already a bad team with Justin Herbert at quarterback. Now, with Easton Stick under center, I see no reason to bet on the Chargers. Their defense is one of the worst in the NFL, ranking 25th in opponent EPA and 28th in opponent success rate. Now, their offense is going to stink equally as bad.
So, I'm going to take the Raiders to win and cover in this game, but what about the total?
I'm going to lean toward the UNDER. These two teams are tied for the best UNDER records in the NFL with the UNDER going 10-3 in their games this season.
The Raiders defense is exactly what you'd want if you're betting on a low-scoring game. Overall, their numbers may not jump off the page, but they play an effective "bend but don't break" style of play that prevents opponents from running up the score.
Then there's the offense that's averaging just 15.5 points per game. I don't expect them to be able to run up the score either, even though they're facing a weak Chargers defense.
I'll take the Raiders and the UNDER in this one.
Final score prediction: Raiders 17, Chargers 13
If you want to get in on the action tonight, be sure to sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager!
Bet on the Raiders at FanDuel now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!