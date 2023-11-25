Chiefs vs. Raiders best NFL prop bets for Week 12
By Reed Wallach
The Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs in a battle of AFC South rivals.
Las Vegas has turned to rookie Aidan O'Connell and it's changed the passing game a bit. Given that the team is going to be up against it facing the defending Super Bowl champions, we can expect the Raiders to look to the air often in this one. How should we taret Raiders player props on Sunday?
I'm focusing on the team's wide receivers, Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow on Sunday as my two favorite player props between the Chiefs and Raiders. For more on how to bet the point spread and total, check out Iain MacMillian's Road to 272, where he picks EVERY NFL game EVERY week.
Best prop bets for Chiefs vs. Raiders in Week 12
- Hunter Renfrow OVER 20.5 receiving yards
- Davante Adams OVER 5.5 receptions
Hunter Renfrow OVER 20.5 receiving yards
Renfrow is seein gmore work of late, particualrly since O'Connell has been under center as the rookie has been prone to check down oftne. Renfrow has posted target numbers of 5, 1, 3 and 4 with O'Connell starting and has posted 42, 5, 32 and 12 with him on the field.
Given I expect the Raiders to pass often due to the game script, let's take a shot on this low number for Renforw.
Davante Adams OVER 5.5 receptions
While Renfrow is seeing an uptick in production with O'Connell in, he is force feeding Adams, who has at least 13 targets in all but one of the rookie quarterback's four starts this season.
The Chiefs defense is fantastic this season as Trent McDuffie continues to emerge as one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, but Adams sees too many targets not to clear this modest total.
Adams has cleared this mark in seven games, and I believe he sees plenty of work in this one to get over it.
