Davante Adams undervalued in odds to win Offensive Player of the Year
Does Davante Adams deserve more respect from oddsmakers?
By Peter Dewey
There’s a long way to go in the 2023 NFL season, but the Offensive Player of the Year award already has a few top contenders with Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey and Justin Jefferson all sitting at +600 odds or shorter.
There’s no doubt that those three players have gotten off to great starts this season, but Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams deserves some more love in the latest odds for the award.
Adams is fifth (he’s also behind Ja’Marr Chase) at +2500 in the latest odds despite a monster game in Week 3 where he made 13 catches for 172 yards and two scores.
Bettors and Raiders fans may want to consider sprinkling something on Adams’ odds to win this award in 2023.
Odds to win Offensive Player of the Year
Davante Adams’ odds to win Offensive Player of the Year
First off, it’s shocking that Adams is even behind Chase in the latest odds, even though the Cincinnati Bengals star had a big game on Monday Night Football.
Here’s a look at how Adams compares to the three receivers ahead of him in the odds to win the OPOY award:
Receptions
- Hill: 25
- Jefferson: 27
- Chase: 22
- Adams: 25
Receiving yards
- Hill: 412
- Jefferson: 458
- Chase: 211
- Adams: 322
Touchdowns
- Hill: 4
- Jefferson: 1
- Chase: 0
- Adams: 3
So, Adams ranks No. 2 amongst this group in receptions and touchdowns, while putting up the third-most receiving yards. Oh, and he easily has the worst quarterback play.
Jefferson, Chase and Hill are all going to be target hogs this season – like Adams – so it’s going to be tough for the Raiders star to make up the ground on Jefferson and Hill in the yardage department.
However, Adams has led the league in touchdowns on multiple occasions in his career, and if he can do that again, he has a real chance to win this award.
If voters take into account that Adams is doing more with much less at quarterback, he is certainly worth a pick as a dark horse for OPOY.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.