Deion Sanders doing everything he can to prevent Raiders from drafting Shedeur
By Ryan Heckman
After four games, the 2024 Las Vegas Raiders are still in need of ... wait for it ... a quarterback.
(Fans pretend to be shocked)
No, of course the Raiders don't have a franchise quarterback. We have known this for a while now. Ever since the team walked away from the 2024 NFL Draft without a quarterback, fans knew this season could end up being brutal.
At 2-2, the sky isn't exactly falling. But, the Raiders also know that neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell are going to be "the guy" for this franchise as a long-term solution. But, looking ahead to the 2025 NFL Draft class, that's where Vegas just might find him.
Among the top college quarterbacks who will be in the first-round discussion is Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, son of NFL legend and current Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders.
Love him or hate him, Deion is a football icon. As one of the greatest defensive backs of all-time, he certainly knows ball -- and one of his current objectives is to try and elevate the game of his son in such a way that Shedeur ends up having a long, fruitful career just like he did.
The only real caveat, at this stage in the game, seems to be one gigantic knock on the Raiders.
Appearing on an episode of the Nightcap Podcast after the Week 4 action, Sanders joined former NFL players Chad Ochocinco and Shannon Sharpe. At one point, Ochocinco mentioned the Raiders as a possible location for Sheduer to land in next year's draft.
Deion Sanders seems to want anything but the Raiders for his son, Shedeur
"There's a place out west that could use a quarterback," Ochocinco said. "They don't have a quarterback, they don't have a stable quarterback. They got a owner by the name of Mark Davis."
As soon as those words left the mouth of the former wide receiver, Deion chimed in:
"We good, we good though, we good ... yeah, leave that alone," Deion responded.
Sanders seemed to want nothing to do with Las Vegas, pouring water on any potential smoke or fire coming from the "Shedeur-to-Vegas" front.
Obviously, Shedeur has no say in which NFL franchise ultimately drafts him. However, the comments coming from Deion will certainly have an impact. It's going to be a wild scene if Deion continues his anti-Vegas stance over the next few months only to watch his son get drafted by the Raiders.
It wouldn't be the first time we've seen a father and son try and force their hand in an NFL Draft -- see Eli Manning and the San Diego Chargers once upon a time.