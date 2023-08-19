FanDuel + Caesars NFL Promos: Four Chances to Win on the Raiders!
Secure up to $2,250 in second-chance bonuses this week only with offers at FanDuel and Caesars
A new NFL season is only a few weeks away, but you’re running out of time to lock in your no-sweat bets for the fall!
Just Blog Baby readers who sign up with FanDuel and Caesars sportsbooks and make first-time deposits of $10 or more will be rewarded with a pair of second-chance bonuses!
Here’s how you can give yourself up to four chances to win big this NFL season:
FanDuel No-Sweat NFL Promo
If you lose your first bet at FanDuel Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,000!
But be warned: this offer ends Sunday!
Here’s how you can claim your no-sweat bet:
- Sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
That’s all there is to it!
Once you’ve signed up and made a qualifying deposit, your first bet at FanDuel will automatically be backed by the house and returned as bonus bets if you lose!
You can bet on anything from NFL Preseason matchups to a Week 1 parlay or season-long bets on your favorite Raiders player props!
Sign up with FanDuel this week before this offer ends to take the sweat out of your first NFL bet this season.
Caesars NFL Promo Code
If you lose your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook, you’ll receive a full refund in bonus bets matching what you risked for up to $1,250!
Here’s how you can claim your second-chance bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use the promo code: FSNFLFULL
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
Each step above is required, so make sure you use the promo code and deposit $10 or more.
Once you’ve completed each step, your first bet at Caesars will automatically be protected with house credit and returned as bonus bets if you lose!
Sign up with Caesars today to take two shots at winning big this NFL season with the biggest promotion in sports betting.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.