Jets vs. Raiders prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 10
A full betting preview for NFL Week 10 action between the Jets and Raiders
Vibes are high in Las Vegas after the firing of Josh McDaniels and beating the New York Giants in Week 9.
Believe it or not, they're still alive in the playoff picture. A Week 10 win against the New York Jets would go a long way for them in that journey as it would bring them back to a .500 record at 5-5.
Jets vs. Raiders odds, spread, and total
Jets vs. Raiders betting trends
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Jets' last 13 games
- The UNDER is 10-2 in the Jets' last 12 games vs. AFC opponents
- Jets are 3-6 ATS in their last nine games played in November
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the last eight games between these two teams
- Raiders are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC East opponents
Jets vs. Raiders injury reports
New York Jets injury report
- Chazz Surratt - LB - Questionable
- Billy Turner - OT - Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Marcus Peters - CB - Questionable
- Divine Deablo - LB - Questionable
- Jakob Johnson - FB - Questionable
- Luke Masterson - LB - Questionable
- Thayer Munford Jr. - OT - Questionable
Jets vs. Raiders how to watch
- Date: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 8:20 pm EST
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- New York Jets Record: 4-4
- Las Vegas Raiders Record: 4-5
Jets vs. Raiders key players to watch
New York Jets
Breece Hall: The more the Jets can get the ball in Breece Hall's hands, the better. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry and is one of the few effective players in this Jet's offense. They can also get him the ball in the passing game where he's averaging 8.7 yards per reception. End the Dalvin Cook experiment immediately.
Las Vegas Raiders
Aidan O'Connell: Not only did the Raiders find some momentum by firing Josh McDaniels, but also by naming Aidan O'Connell the starting quarterback. He has been more effective than Garoppolo and has provided this Raiders team with a spark. Let's see if he can keep it up this week.
Jets vs. Raiders prediction and pick
This may truly be a different team without Josh McDaniels there. It seems like not only was he a bad coach, but the players in that locker room truly hated him, celebrating with cigars and dancing after their win against the Giants in Week 9.
Overall, the Raiders' stats aren't all that bad, and what I mean by that is they aren't a bottom-five team. They're 24th in Net Yards per Play, 22nd in EPA/Play, and 19th in opponent EPA/Play.
Yes, the Jets' defense is good, but that's not going to matter if they can't score any points because their offense is one of the worst in the NFL.
It's a Toilet Bowl on Sunday Night Football. I'll take the Raiders to get the win at home as slight underdogs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
