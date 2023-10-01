Is Jimmy Garoppolo playing today? (Who is Raiders' starting quarterback vs. Chargers?)
The latest injury update for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.
By Peter Dewey
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss Week 4 of the 2023 season due to a concussion.
This is a big blow for a Las Vegas team that is 1-2 on the season and playing a crucial division matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Who is the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback in Week 4?
The Raiders will start rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell, not veteran Brian Hoyer, in Week 4 against the Chargers.
O’Connell played collegiately at Purdue, throwing for 65 touchdowns in four seasons. This will be his first NFL action.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury status for Week 4 matchup with Los Angeles Chargers
Garoppolo has been downgraded to out for Week 4 against Los Angeles.
Best Las Vegas Raiders prop bet with Jimmy Garoppolo out
Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer
If there is anyone who can withstand a quarterback change, it’s Davante Adams.
He's coming off a two-score game in Week 3, moving his season-long touchdown total to three, and he's made 25 receptions already this season.
Now, he gets to take on a Los Angeles Chargers defense that is banged up and allowing the second most yards per play in the NFL this season. I don't care who is at quarterback, Adams is going to find his way open.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury history
- Sept. 2018: Knee ACL Tear Grade 3 – missed rest of season
- Sept. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed two games
- Nov. 2020: Pedal Ankle (high) Sprain Grade 3 – missed rest of season
- Oct. 2021: Leg Calf Strain – missed one game
- Dec. 2021: Hand Thumb Fracture
- Dec. 2021: Hand Thumb Torn Ligament
- Dec. 2022: Pedal Foot Fracture – missed rest of season
When is Jimmy Garoppolo coming back?
Jimmy G’s next chance to play will come in Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.
Las Vegas Raiders next 5 opponents
- Green Bay Packers, Monday, Oct.. 9
- New England Patriots, Sunday, Oct.. 15
- Chicago Bears, Sunday, Oct.. 22
- Detroit Lions, Monday, Oct. 30
- New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 5
Los Angeles Chargers injury report
- Joey Bosa – Doubtful
- Alohi Gilman – Questionable
- Derwin James – Doubtful
- Corey Linsley – Out
- Austin Ekeler – Doubtful
- Deane Leonard – Doubtful
- JT Woods – Questionable
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Jimmy Garoppolo – Out
- Malcolm Koonce – Questionable
- Curtis Bolton – Out
- Maxx Crosby – Questionable
- Roderic Teamer – Questionable
