Las Vegas Raiders 2023 season betting preview: Super Bowl odds, win total prediction, prop bets, and more
The Raiders finished 6-11 in Josh McDaniel's first year and now they're entering the Jimmy G era in Las Vegas. Can the Raiders make a push for Super Bowl 58 which will be played at their home?
By Josh Yourish
The Las Vegas Raiders missed out on the playoffs in the first year of Josh McDaniels’ tenure after making it in 2021 behind Derek Carr and Rich Bisaccia. Now, McDaniels is back in Sin City, but Carr isn’t. The Raiders have moved on from their quarterback of nine years in favor of a quarterback more familiar with McDaniels, Jimmy Garropolo.
With Jimmy G starting, they’ll need a running game and Josh Jacobs has yet to sign his franchise tag and report to camp. He’ll likely cave and be there in Week 1, but it’s extra adversity that the Raiders don’t need after a tumultuous 6-11 season.
Their failures last season fetched them Tyree Wilson in the draft. Vegas is hoping that he can help Maxx Crosby finally elevate this defense after years of being a bottom tier unit.
Betsided’s NFL betting expert, Iain MacMillan made his best bet for the team in the 2023 season, and he’s not so high on the Raiders, but he is on their defensive superstar. We have you covered here with a full betting preview for the 2023 Raiders from win total odds to season long props.
Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl 58 Odds
The Raiders are hosting Super Bowl 58, but that doesn’t get them any closer to the big game. The Raiders took a step backwards last season and have very long odds this year without Carr. McDaniels may be more familiar with Jimmy G, but he’s not a better QB than Carr even after a down year from the new quarterback of the New Orleans Saints.
Without a long term answer at the most important position and any improvements on defense, the Raiders are more likely to end up back in the top 10 of the 2024 draft than the playoffs.
Las Vegas Raiders win total prediction for the 2023 season
The arrival of Josh Jacobs could move this number a bit, but it's been reported that he's likely to be back with the team in Week 1, so I assume that he is already factored into the odds here. Jimmy Garoppolo has won a lot of games in his career, but most of those wins came with Kyle Shanahan.
Further, there have been questions about the starting QB's health heading into the season. He hasn't been healthy much in his career and Jarrett Stidham, who was impressive in Week 18 last year, is no longer on the roster. Garoppolo will miss games, so it'll be Brian Hoyer or Aidan O'Connell filling.
I'd take the under and hope it goes way under, like get the Caleb Williams under.
Key Raiders Offseason Moves
- Cut quarterback Derek Carr
- Signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
- Traded away tight end Darren Waller
- Drafted defensive end Tyree Wilson
- Drafted tight end Michael Mayer
- Signed cornerback Marcus Peters
- Signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers
- Signed tight end Austin Hooper
The big change is at quarterback, but everywhere else the Raiders also got worse. Waller had his issues staying healthy, but he was arguably the second most talented player on the roster and now he’s in New York. It doesn’t help that Josh Jacobs hasn’t signed yet, but he’ll almost certainly be back on the franchise tag.
Las Vegas Raiders odds to win the AFC West
The Raiders may not finish last in the division, but it’s far more likely than them finishing first. As long as Patrick Mahomes is in the division Vegas will need either an elite QB or a near-perfect roster to usurp the defending champs and they don’t have either.
Las Vegas Raiders odds to win the AFC
Best Las Vegas Raiders season-long prop bet
Last season Adams had exaclty 100 receptions for 1,516 yards and was actually used a deep threat much more than he was his last few years in Green Bay. He was still able to finish 12th in receptions while averaging 15.2 yards per catch which was the highest of his career. He's not falling off at all and is still one of the best receivers in football.
He's also far and away the best pass-catcher on this team, especially with Darren Waller now a New York Giant. Jimmy G isn't one to push the ball downfield much, so Adams usage could change and his reception total could easily climb to the highest in the league.
