Monday Night Football best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Raiders vs. Lions
Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer picks for the Raiders-Lions matchup on Monday Night Football.
By Peter Dewey
The Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders face off on Monday Night Football in Week 8, and there’s one things bettors, fantasy owners and fans want to know:
Who is going to score a touchdown?
We have odds for that available at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can earn $200 in bonus bets instantly by signing up with the link below and wager $5. You could pick a player to score a touchdown with that bet – and I’m predicting those for this Week 8 primetime game.
Here are my three favorite picks to get into the end zone for the Raiders-Lions matchup:
Raiders vs. Lions best anytime touchdown scorer picks
- Davante Adams (+170)
- Jakobi Meyers (+225)
- Sam LaPorta (+135)
Davante Adams anytime touchdown scorer
While Davante Adams has struggled in recent weeks, I think he’s a candidate for a bounce-back showing against the Lions, who were torched by the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Adams had 12 targets in Week 7, and now he gets Jimmy Garoppolo back under center in Week 8.
Adams is one of the best receivers in the NFL and led the league in receiving scores last season. At these odds, he’s a must bet to turn things around in Week 8.
Jakobi Meyers anytime touchdown scorer
Adams may get the attention as the No. 1 receiver in Las Vegas, but it’s Jakobi Meyers who comes into this game with a score in three consecutive weeks.
With Jimmy G expected back in this matchup, the entire Raiders offense should get a boost. If anyone is going to catch a score, it feels like Meyers or Adams, so they both are solid bets in this game.
Meyers has at least seven catches in four of the six games he’s played this season to go with five scores.
Sam LaPorta anytime touchdown scorer
If you’re thinking of betting on a Lions player to score, Sam LaPorta is a solid pick.
The Lions rookie tight end has three scores on the season, and he has a solid role in the offense, catching at least three passes in every game.
In the one game he was held to just three catches, LaPorta found the end zone twice.
He’s the best option – at plus money – to hit paydirt for Detroit this week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.