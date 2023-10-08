Packers vs. Raiders best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Davante Adams is a no-brainer)
Giving you the best anytime touchdown scorers for the NFL Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football.
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Green Bay Packers in the Week 5 edition of Monday Night Football.
It's the final game of the week, so let's have some fun with it. The best way to enjoy betting on a game is to place a few wagers on any-time touchdown scorers. All you need for these bets to cash is for the player you bet on to find the end zone. If you do, your bet is a winner!
Anytime TD Bets for Packers vs. Raiders
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (-105)
- Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+1000)
- Jayden Reed Anytime TD (+380)
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-105)
There's nobody on the Raiders that's more of a no-brainer to bet on to score a touchdown than Davante Adams. He has almost twice as many targets as any other receiver on the roster with 50 and he already has three touchdowns on the season. He's deservedly the betting favorite to score and he's certainly worth a bet.
Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+1000)
Ameer Abdullah's offensive snaps have increased each week this season, including last week when he played 21% of offensive plays which resulted in two receptions for 14 yards. If you want to bet on a crazy long shot to find the end zone, Abdullah is your guy. If the Raiders go to the passing game close to the end zone, Abdullah is a viable option.
Jayden Reed Anytime TD (+380)
If we have to bet on a member of the Packers to score a touchdown, let's make it Jayden Reed, who is undervalued in this market despite being second on the team in targets behind only Romeo Doubs. He also already has two touchdowns on the season. At +380, he might just hold the best value on the entire board.
