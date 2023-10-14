Patriots vs. Raiders best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on Jakobi Meyers to score)
Jakobi Meyers is a great bet to find the end zone in Week 6.
The Las Vegas Raiders will look to make it two-straight wins when they welcome to New England Patriots to town in Week 6 action.
If you want to find out my best bet for this game, as well as my picks for the rest of the Week 6 slate, check out the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
In this article, we're talking touchdowns as I give you names of three players you should be betting on to find the end zone on Sunday.
Anytime TD bets for Patriots vs. Raiders
- Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD (+180)
- Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+625)
- Hunter Henry Anytime TD (+300)
Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD (+180)
All eyes are on Davante Adams, but Jakobi Meyers has just as many touchdowns as him with three. He's also second on the team in targets (36), receptions (25), and yards (274). Keep in mind, he also has only played in four of five games this season and he's still the clear No. 2 guy.
He might be the best value bet on the board in this game.
Ameer Abdullah Anytime TD (+625)
I'm going to sprinkle on Ameer Abdullah on a weekly basis until he scores. He has the fourth most targets on the Raiders through the first five weeks with 10. He's a weapon in the passing game, which is something you can't say for their No. 2 running back, Zamir White.
At +635, I can't help but to place a small bet on him.
Hunter Henry Anytime TD (+300)
If you can stomach a bet on the member of the Patriots to score a touchdown, I'd recommend betting on Hunter Henry. It's absolutely insane that he's receiving +300 odds to find the end zone in this game. He is second on the Patriots in targets (25), receptions (17) and yards (176). He's also tied for the team lead in touchdowns with two.
How is he available at +300? I have no idea.
If any Patriot has to score a touchdown, let's at least try to make some money on it.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
