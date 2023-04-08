Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Jason Willis's Top-8 Quarterback Rankings
1. C.J. Stroud
Through two seasons as a starter at Ohio State, Stroud instantly became a hot name in draft circles due to his ability to throw the ball from the pocket with near-perfect mechanics. In addition to his clean mechanics, Stroud has the size scouts look for as well. Immensely productive in this time, he has thrown for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns.
On the field, he shows the ability to routinely put the ball precisely where he wants it with incredible ball placement to all areas of the field. He gets the ball to these receivers with good velocity as well as his arm talent is well-rounded. Simply, his deep ball is perfect.
While he has been regarded as a top prospect at the position for several years, it was the Georgia game that really solidified it. In that game, he did a fantastic job of navigating the pocket, finding escape lanes, and making fantastic throws while on the move.
Consistently pushing the ball down the field in the face of the country's best defense, Stroud answered any and all questions about his ability to make plays off platform.
Going forward, my biggest concern will be how he adapts to an NFL offense that will likely have a worse receiving core than the one he played with at Ohio State. Due to his playstyle however, I don't foresee this being much of an issue.
In his time at Ohio State, Stroud displayed all the characteristics of a future franchise quarterback. Athletic enough to make plays against modern defenses, his ability to stand tall in the pocket and deliver the football will make evaluators from every generation salivate. Furthermore, all he has done in college is win and lead with class.
For my money, he is the best quarterback in the draft and a franchise-changing player. I would take him first overall.