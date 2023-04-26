Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
Round 3 brings DT help and a WR
The third round of the 2023 NFL Draft was a roller coaster of a ride for Raider Nation, as the team filled a need at No. 70, and then made a head-scratching pick at No. 100. Byron Young from Alabama was the pick early on in the third, and he brought great value in his draft slot as a first-team All-SEC pick for the Crimson Tide last season.
Defensive tackle has been an issue for the Raiders in recent year, and Young is someone who could be a cornerstone player in the interior for years to come. With his addition, as well as Tyree Wilson at No. 7 overall, the Raiders have now placed the focus on a defensive line that needed serious help this offseason.
At pick No. 100, Ziegler and his staff made his first questionable decision of this draft season, adding Tre Tucker from Cincinnati. Tucker is a solid talent, no question there, but wide receiver was not a position of need, and in fact, was a position of strength.
Day 3 brings seven more picks for the Raiders, so the opportunity to add a cornerback or linebacker is still on the table.