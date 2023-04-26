Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 NFL Draft Tracker, Grades, and More
Raiders trade up three times on Day 3
The Las Vegas Raiders went into Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft holding the No. 109 pick, but they moved up before a single selection was even made on Saturday. The Silver and Black moved up to No. 104 to select Jakorian Bennett, a talented cornerback from Maryland, filling an immediate void on their defense.
Then, holding the No. 144 pick, the Silver and Black traded up again, sending pick No. 144 and 214 to the New England Patriots for selection NO. 135. With that pick, the Raiders brought in a potential long-term solution at quartrback, drafting Aidan O'Connell from Purdue.
It is clear that Dave Ziegler and his staff have players they want, and are not afraid to go up and get them. Bennett could be a Day 1 starter for Las Vegas, and O'Connell will have the benefit of starting his NFL career backing up Jimmy Garoppolo, who has a great reputation for mentoring young signal-callers.
The third selection on Saturday came via another trade up by Ziegler, as the team brought in their second defensive back of the day. Christopher Smith II from Georgia was a first-team All-American this past season for the Bulldogs, and a big reason why the team won back-to-back national titles.