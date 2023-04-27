Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
Raiders NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
204. Cam Brown CB Ohio State
Given some of our previous mock drafts where cornerback was the focus in the early rounds, this is a bit of a change from the usual as take our first cornerback with the 204th overall pick and Cameron Brown out of Ohio State. The Raiders have had bad luck with cornerbacks out of OSU but that was at the top of the draft so we hope taking a guy this late leads to a little better result.
Brown began his career with the Buckeyes as a wide receiver before transitioning to cornerback in his first season and stuck there for the rest of his college career. He is a three-year starter though he has a bit of a lengthy injury history, so he only started 15 games over the last three years.
Perhaps if he did not have this injury history, he would be a much higher ranked draft prospect but for now we are betting on him overcoming these injury issues and letting his talent shine through. As we've said several times, the late rounds are the perfect time to gamble on flawed prospects with high upsides and that is exactly what Brown brings to the table.