Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for the 2023 NFL season
By Nick Popio
3. Raiders rookie Tyree Wilson will have less then five sacks.
Wilson was brought in to push Chandler Jones and take attention away from Maxx Crosby. He has what it takes to start right away, but he'll have to show that he is better then a future Hall of Famer and that is a very tall task to do in his rookie year. That's why I think he will have an underwhelming year and Jones will regain his past form for one more run.
Wilson should get plenty of opportunities to dominate, but he still maybe be a year or two away from fully realizing his potential. Almost every time Jones has had a bad year in his career, he bounces back with a huge year the next. He's pretty durable as well. Learning from Jones and Crosby will be a major factor in his process of developing Wilson too.
Anything above six sacks will be a promising sign for the rest of Wilson's career.
Jones would become trade bait or runs the risk of getting cut. Adding more weapons on defense would further Wilson's chances of making it in the pros. Getting a linebacker and a cornerback who can play at an all-pro level would help, but the silver and black don't have that luxury on defense yet.