Raiders massively favored to draft Spencer Rattler in 2024 NFL Draft
Six quarterbacks were already selected by the time the Las Vegas Raiders were on the clock with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.
That means if the Raiders want to add another player to their quarterback room for the 2024 season, they'll have to try to snag one in one of the later rounds. There's one name that sticks out above the rest when looking at the remaining available players at the position. That player is Spencer Rattler, who has a highly touted recruit but saw his college career fizzle out.
With that being said, he still has limitless potential and if someone can develop him in the NFL, he could turn out to be a draft-day steal. Heading into Day 2, the Raiders are set as the betting favorites and one of the most likely landing spots for the former South Carolina quarterback.
Let's take a look at the odds.
What team will draft Spencer Rattler?
Odds listed below are via FanDuel Sportsbook:
- Raiders +170
- Rams +450
- Giants +600
- Saints +900
- Seahawks +1200
- Jets +1400
- Cowboys +2400
- Buccaneers +2400
- Steelers +2500
- Ravens +4000
- Dolphins +4000
- Browns +4000
- 49ers +5000
- Cardinals +5000
- Titans +5500
- Chargers +6000
- Eagles +6000
- Chiefs +7500
- Panthers +7500
- Packers +7500
The Raiders enter Day 2 of the NFL Draft as the +170 betting favorite to draft Spencer Rattler. If you translate those odds to implied probability, there's a 37.04% chance the Raiders land Rattler.
The Raiders added Gardner Minshew to their roster this offseason, setting up a quarterback battle between him and Aidan O'Connell for the 2024 season. Rattler likely wouldn't be the starter in his first season, but you would expect he would at least be given a shot in training camp.
The best-case scenario for the Raiders may be for Gardner to be the starter in 2024 which would allow Rattler to sit behind him and develop his raw skills. If he can do that, there's a chance he can transform into a starting quarterback in the NFL.
