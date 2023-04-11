Looking back at the Raiders Top-5 NFL Draft misses of all time
2. CB Fabian Washington - 23rd Overall in 2005
Fabian Washington was drafted 23rd overall in the 2005 NFL Draft as a cornerback out of University of Nebraska. Remember the remarks earlier about drafting a player because of how fast he was? This was one of those times. Now a days it seems somewhat common place, but back then someone running a 4.29 second 40-yard dash was a sight to be seen.
The Raiders were in a position where 7 year veteran Charles Woodson missed the last three weeks of the 2004 season with a leg injury while playing on the franchise tag. Woodson would then go to get franchise tagged again, before breaking his leg after six games and ending his season. Once again, like Ferrell, the Raiders had looked to use their premium draft pick to usher in a replacement for the new era.
Washington's career as a Raider was mediocre at best. Over a 45 game span, he only had 123 total tackles and 5 interceptions. After acquiring DeAngelo Hall, the Raiders started shopping Washington and just three years after drafting him 23rd overall, they traded him to the Baltimore Ravens for a 4th round pick.
The player drafted directly after Fabian was Cal quarterback Aaron Rodgers who was drafted by the Green Bay Packers 24th overall. Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2011 and will go down as a first ballot hall of famer when his career is all said and done.