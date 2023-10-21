Raiders vs. Bears best NFL prop bets for Week 7 (Maxx Crosby will decimate Chicago's offensive line)
Breaking down the best player prop bets to wager on for NFL Week 7 action between the Raiders and Bears.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears will throw down in a battle of backup quarterbacks on Sunday.
There's no word yet who will be starting in place of Jimmy Garoppolo for the Raiders. It will either be Aidan O'Connell or Brian Hoyer, but it likely won't be announced who until closer to game time. Whoever it is, he'll face-off against Tyson Bagent of the Bears with Justin Fields sidelined.
In this article, we're talking player props. I have two I have locked in for Sunday's action that I'm about to break down.
If you want to tail these plays, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $10 bet! Just click the link below to sign up and take advantage of this can't-miss offer.
Best Prop Bets for Raiders vs. Bears
- Davante Adams OVER 68.5 receiving yards (-120)
- Maxx Crosby OVER 1 sacks (-140)
Davante Adams OVER 68.5 receiving yards (-120)
Even with a backup quarterback, I expect the Raiders to have success through the air in this game. The Bears secondary has been one of the worst in the NFL so far this season. They rank 30th in opponent yards per pass attempt this season, allowing 7.7 yards per throw.
Davante Adams is averaging 78.5 receiving yards per game this season, so his receiving yards total of 68.5 that's set for this game is an overreaction to the Raiders starting a backup quarterback.
Maxx Crosby OVER 1 sacks (-140)
Along with their secondary, another weak part of this Bears team is their offensive line. Even with a mobile quarterback like Justin Fields, the Bears have given up a sack on 12.44% of their drop backs, which is the third worst rate in the NFL.
Now, with a less mobile quarterback under center, I expect that number to get even higher.
Maxx Crosby has already racked up 5.5 sacks on the season and now he's poised to add a couple more sacks to his total when he gets to tee off against this offensive line.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!