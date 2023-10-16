Raiders vs. Bears Week 7 Opening Odds Reveal Wild Low Point Total
Las Vegas is a slight favorite over Chicago in what's expected to be the lowest-scoring game of the week
The Raiders (3-3) are well-positioned to reel off a third straight win against the Chicago Bears (1-5) this week, but oddsmakers are projecting it to be a tight battle.
Both of these teams’ starting quarterbacks went out with injury last week and there’s no telling if they’ll be able to return in time for Week 7.
Raiders vs. Bears Week 7 Opening Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo was rushed to the hospital for a back injury last week, and it seems unlikely that he’s able to make such a quick turnaround.
Justin Fields’ thumb injury was much less severe, but his throwing could be too compromised for a one-week recovery.
Even if Garoppolo sits and Fields starts, there’s still good reason to believe in your Raiders.
Las Vegas is 3-2-1 against the spread this season while Chicago is just 1-4-1!
If you’re looking into betting on over/under 37.5 total points – the lowest point total of Week 7 – you might want to wait until you have some clarity on who’s starting at quarterback for these teams.
Considering that Chicago games have gone over in 5-of-6 games this season, it’s essential to know if Fields will play or not this week when betting on the point total.
