Raiders vs. Chargers best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Bet on Zamir White)
Breaking down the best players to bet on to score a touchdown in NFL Week 4 action between the Raiders and Chargers.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will face-off in a matchup between two 1-2 teams in the AFC West.
If you want to find my best bet for all 16 NFL Week 4 games, you can find them in the latest edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, we're going to focus on who will find the end zone on Sunday. Anytime touchdown bets are some of the most fun bets you can place. All you need is for the player you wager on to find the end zone. If they do, your bet is deemed a winner.
If you plan on any anytime TD bets, you should take advantage of this offer from Caesars Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will get their first bet on Caesars up to $1,000! Just click the link below to take advantage of this offer.
Now, let's talk touchdowns.
Best anytime TD bets for Raiders vs. Chargers
- Davante Adams Anytime TD (-105)
- Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD (+215)
- Zamir White Anytime TD (+1300)
Davante Adams Anytime TD (-105)
We should absolutely target Raiders receivers to score a touchdown this week because the Chargers defense has been suspect through their first three games. In fact, only the Bears and Broncos are giving up more yards per pass attempt than the Chargers, who are allowing teams to gain 8.5 yards per throw this season.
On top of that Davante Adams has hauled in a blistering 25 receptions on 37 targets through the first three weeks. Even though his odds are at -105, there's still plenty of value on him scoring his fourth touchdown of the season.
Jakobi Meyers Anytime TD (+215)
Jakobi Meyers is the clear No. 2 receiving option for the Raiders this season. He has 16 receptions in just two games, averaging 10.4 yards per reception. I'm shocked we're still able to bet on him at +215 to find the end zone once again.
Zamir White Anytime TD (+1300)
My favorite longshot bet of the week is Zamier White at 12/1 to score a touchdown.
Josh Jacobs has been the workhorse for the Raiders this season, but Las Vegas may start to look in a different direction for at least some of the carries. Jacobs is averaging a measly 2.4 yards per rush on the year, which isn't going to get it done.
This might be the game that White sees an increase to his work load. He's averaging 4.8 yards per carry on the year and offers a big payout if he finds paydirt.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!