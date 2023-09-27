Raiders vs. Chargers prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 4
A full betting preview for the Raider and Chargers in an AFC West clash of 1-2 teams.
By Josh Yourish
In Week 3, Justin Herbert saved the LA Chargers season by beating the Vikings to get to 1-2. Now, the Chargers will host the 1-2 Las Vegas Raiders who lost on Sunday Night Football to the Steelers. This could be a race to see which coach gets fired first this year if neither team can turn their season around.
After back-to-back losses, the Raiders are underdogs on the road against LA. Let’s check out the odds for this AFC West matchup.
Raiders vs. Chargers odds, spread and total
Chargers vs. Raiders Betting Trends
- Chargers are 1-2 ATS
- The OVER is 2-1 in Chargers games
- Raiders are 1-2 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-1 in Raiders games
Raiders vs. Chargers injury reports
Raiders injury report
- Chris Smith - S - Questionable (illness)
- Jimmy Garoppolo - QB - Questionable (concussion)
- Chandler Jones - DE - Out indefinitely (personal)
- Brandon Facyson - CB - IR (shin)
Chargers injury report
- Mike Williams - WR - IR (knee)
- Eric Kendricks - LB - Ques Sun (personal)
- Chris Hinton - DL - Ques Sun (back)
- Derwin James Jr. - S - Ques Sun (hamstring)
- Austin Ekeler - RB - Questionable (ankle)
Raiders vs. Chargers how to watch
- Date: Sunday, October 1
- Time: 4:05 PM EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Raiders Record: 1-2
- Chargers Record: 1-2
Raiders vs. Chargers key players to watch
Raiders
Josh Jacobs, RB: Once again, the Chargers defense has a lot of issues, but right now, those issues aren’t on the ground. LA is actually 15th in rush defense and 21st in yards per rush at 4.4. That’s not great, but it’s an improvement. With Jimmy Garoppolo’s health in question, Jacobs will need to shake off his slow start and dominate.
Chargers
Quentin Johnston, WR: The Chargers are going to throw the ball a lot. Last week, Justin Herbert was 40/47 for 405 yards and three touchdowns against the Vikings. Only two of those balls were caught by Johnston, the Chargers’ first-round receiver. With Mike Williams out for the rest of the season Johnston will be leaned on heavily and we’ll find out if he’s ready.
Raiders vs. Chargers prediction and pick
I don’t think that either of these teams are any good. I especially don’t think either coach is good. Last week, Brandon Staley tried to throw the game away by going for it on fourth down from his own 24-yard line and Josh McDaniels did give his game away by not going for it on fourth and instead kicking a field goal down eight points.
There are definitely going to be plenty of bone-headed decisions in this matchup. That’s why I cannot take a team as a 5.5 point favorite in this type of matchup. Staley is supposed to be a defensive coach and the Chargers are 31st in total defense and give up 6.9 yards per play which also ranks second to last. They’ve been beaten through the air so far and JC Jackson, their high priced corner didn’t even get a hat last week because he’s played so poorly.
The Chargers are 32nd in pass defense and are allowing a staggering 12.6 yards per completion. Davante Adams should absolutely feast whether Jimmy G is healthy or not. Adams is having a great year with 322 yards on 25 catches. He’s seen 37 targets through three games, which is exactly what the gameplan in Vegas should be.
Vegas doesn’t have a good defense either but it’s still better than LA’s. The Raiders are only allowing 5.6 yards per play which ranks 18th. Home field will not be a factor in this game because there are certainly more Raider fans in LA than Charger fans, so these odds say that the Chargers are a full 5.5 points better than the Raiders. I’m not sure a Brandon Staley coached team is ever 5.5 points better than any team in football.
