Raiders vs. Chiefs best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Christmas Day
Josh Jacobs is primed for another big game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Christmas Day action will begin with a classic AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
If you want to check out my best bet for the game, you'll find it over in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets."
But, we're not just going to place one bet on this game, are we? I mean, it is a stand alone game on Christmas Day after all, we have to get a little bit more action down. One of the other types of bets we're going to place are "any time touchdown bets". These bets are simple, if the player you wager on finds the end zone, your bet wins.
I have three touchdown bets locked in for this game and I'll break them down in a moment.
If you want an extra little Christmas gift today, click the link below to sign up for an account at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you do, you'll instantly receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Bet on Raiders vs. Chiefs at DraftKings now!
Best TD Bets for Raiders vs. Chiefs
- Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (+170)
- Hunter Renfrow Anytime TD (+800)
- Zamir White Anytime TD (+170)
Josh Jacobs Anytime TD (+170)
Josh Jacobs is back in the lineup for the Raiders this week and if the Raiders want any chance of winning, he's going to play a big role in their offense. The weakness of the Chiefs defense is their inability to stop the run, ranking 27th in opponent yards per carry, giving up 4.5 yards per rush.
Jacobs ran 20 times for 110 yards and a touchdown in their previous meeting with the Chiefs this season so don't be surprised if you see a similar type of performance on Christmas. Remember, all we need is for him to score once for this bet to cash.
Hunter Renfrow Anytime TD (+800)
After being completely invisible in the first half of the season, Hunter Renfrow has seen his role in the Raiders offense grow in recent weeks. He has played over 40% of offensive snaps in five-straight weeks and has seen at least four targets in three of those games.
He has yet to score a touchdown this season, but that just means he's a great long shot bet to find the end zone on Monday. If you're looking for a darkhorse bet to score, look no further than Renfrow.
Zamir White Anytime TD (+170)
Zamir White may have earned more touches based on his performance during Jacobs' absence. He's averaging 4.1 yards per carry this season as Jacobs is averaging just 3.5, so don't be surprised if White gets some carries against the Chiefs.
If we bet on White as well as Jacobs, we only need one of them to find the end zone for us to walk away with a profit.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!