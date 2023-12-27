Raiders vs. Colts prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 17
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off the biggest upset of Week 16, taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. Now, they are not only alive in the hunt for a playoff spot, but they still have a chance of winning the AFC West.
They need to go 2-0 to finish the season and have the Chiefs go 0-2 and the division will be theirs. It all starts with a Week 17 game against the Indianapolis Colts. In this article, I'm going to break down everything you need to know to bet on the game, as well as the odds and my best bet.
If you want my best bet for all Week 17 games, check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
Raiders vs. Colts odds, spread, and total
Raiders vs. Colts betting trends
- Raiders are 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 10-3 in the Raiders' last 13 games
- Raiders are 5-1 ATS in their last six games played in Indianapolis
- Colts are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- Colts are the best OVER team this season at 10-5
- The over is 7-1 in the Colts' last eight home games
Raiders vs. Colts injury reports
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Jermaine Eluemunor - G - Questionable
- Michael Mayer - TE - Questionable
- Jesper Horstead - TE - Questionable
- Josh Jacobs - RB - Questionable
Indianapolis Colts injury report
- Zack Moss - RB - Questionable
- D.J. Montgomery - WR - Questionable
- Michael Pittman - WR - Questionable
- Julian Blackmon - S - IR
- Segun Olubi - LB - Questionable
Raiders vs. Colts how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 31st
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Las Vegas Raiders Record: 7-8
- Indianapolis Colts Record: 8-7
Raiders vs. Colts key players to watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby: The Raiders pass rusher has become the heart of this team and are one of the league leaders in sacks with 13.5 along with 20 tackles for a loss. Their defense has a disruptive force and has become one of the best units in the NFL in the second half of the season.
Indianapolis Colts
Gardner Minshew: The Colts quarterback has done a great job getting this team to the edge of the playoffs since Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending injury, but he still needs to bring this squad across the finish line. He's a quarterback with a high ceiling but also a low floor. He needs to be at his best these final two weeks.
Raiders vs. Colts prediction and pick
The Raiders are a team that's built for UNDERs since Antonio Pierce took over. Their defense has been fantastic the past few weeks and won the game for them against the Chiefs in Week 16. They're now fifth in the NFL in opponent EPA per play since Week 12.
The Colts offense has slowed down lately, averaging only 4.7 yards per snap over their last 10 games, which is the seventh worst mark in the NFL over that stretch.
We have two offenses who play a possession based style and then at least one defense that has turned into one of the better units in the NFL. The Colts have generally been an OVER team this year with it going 10-5 in their games, but that has now caused their total to be inflated by a point or two.
I'll take the UNDER in this AFC showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!