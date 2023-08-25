Raiders vs. Cowboys prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 3 (Las Vegas stays hot)
Aidan O'Connell has been one of the best quarterbacks this preseason.
The Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys will meet in each team's preseason finale as an 0-2 squad matches up with a 2-0 squad.
For what it's worth, the Raiders have looked fantastic in the preseason, and have yet to lose an exhibition game under Josh McDaniels, despite that not translating to regular season success.
Raiders vs. Cowboys odds, spread, and total
Raiders vs. Cowboys prediction and pick
The Raiders offense has looked near unstoppable in the preseason. They have scored 34 points in each of their first two games and have an average point differential of +22. I have no fear of laying 5 points on them this weekend.
Aidan O'Connell has been one of the stars of the preseason and now we'll get one more look at him before he is likely named as Jimmy Garoppolo's backup to start the regular season. He has outperformed Brian Hoyer by a mile and has already racked up three passing touchdowns while he is yet to throw an interception.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys haven't been as hot. They're 0-3 and their defense has given up a combined 50 points through the first two preseason games. Mike McCarthy has a history of not prioritizing winning in the preseason, holding a 29-30 record in exhibition games in his head coaching career.
I see no reason to stop backing the Raiders now. Maybe in the regular season things will be different.
