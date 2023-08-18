Raiders vs. Rams prediction and odds for NFL preseason Week 2
Aidan O'Connell led the Raiders to a big win over the 49ers last week, and now he will face San Fran's biggest rival.
By Josh Yourish
Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have to be hoping that every game goes like preseason Week 1. The Raiders took a 34-7 win over the 49ers and now head into a matchup with San Fran’s rival, the Los Angeles Rams.
Sean McVay likely wasn’t so happy after the first showing from his team. The Rams fell 34-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers.
As McDaniels knows, not every week is going to be as easy, but the Raiders are favored on the road in preseason Week 2.
Raiders vs. Rams odds, spread and total
Raiders vs. Rams prediction and pick
The Raiders mostly went with Aidan O’Connell at quarterback last week and considering Jimmy Garroppolo’s fragility, I would expect to see a lot more of the former Purdue quarterback. He’ll go head-to-head with Stetson Bennett because Matthew Stafford has had some injury issues of his own.
O’Connell went 15-for-18 for 141 yards and a touchdown last week and has some quality skill guys around him. Keelan Cole caught six passes for 29 yards and a touchdown and Phillip Dorsett brought in two balls for 19 yards. The Raiders also want to see what they have in Zamir White and Sincere McCormick because of the uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs' contract.
For preseason, that’s a lot of talent.
Bennett went 17-for-29 for 191 yards and a touchdown and even had some writers considering him as a possible heir apparent to Stafford after being drafted in the fourth round.
Bennett doesn’t have nearly the talent on the field around him that O’Connell does, primarily throwing to Tyler Johnson, Austin Trammell and Puka Nacua, the rookie from BYU.
Sean McVay is 1-6 in his last seven preseason games and the consequence for going all-in for a Super Bowl was having no depth in the subsequent seasons. That will show up late in this game, so I’ll take the Raiders.
Follow all Josh Yourish’s bets HERE
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change