How to Win $200 BetMGM Bonus Betting $10 on Raiders vs. Bills
Secure an instant $200 bonus when you bet $10 or more on Raiders vs. Bills at BetMGM
Las Vegas fans must be excited after last week’s season-opening win and you can celebrate with bonus bets at BetMGM!
Raiders fans who sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and bet $10 or more on Raiders vs. Bills Week 2 will win $200 in bonus bets instantly!
Here’s how you can boost your bankroll to back your Raiders:
BetMGM NFL Sign-Up Bonus
You’ll instantly be rewarded with $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook and bet your first $10 or more!
Here’s how you can lock in your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $10 or more on Raiders vs. Bills Week 2
Your first deposit and your first bet must both be for at least $10 each to activate this bonus, so pay careful attention to those steps!
With an extra $200 on hand, you can go back in for more bets on your Raiders, pivot to another game or even another sport altogether.
But let’s first make sure you know how to get started.
Raiders vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total
Las Vegas is a MASSIVE underdog heading into Week 2 at Buffalo despite the Bills’ ugly Week 1 loss.
You can bet on the Raiders as 8.5-point underdogs on the spread or on their +310 moneyline odds.
But that’s just scratching the surface, as you can also bet on over/under 47 total points, alternate spreads, player props and more.
Once you’ve signed in to BetMGM, click on the ‘NFL’ tab and then scroll down until you find Raiders at Bills. Be sure to click on the matchup to reveal all of your betting options.
Finally, don’t forget to put at least $10 on that initial wager!
Sign up with BetMGM today to boost your Raiders bankroll with a chance to win on them as big underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.